Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1777 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/direxion-daily-junior-gold-miners-index-bear-3x-shares-jdst-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18.html.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.