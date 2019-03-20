Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (JDST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1777 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.14.
