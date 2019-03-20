Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1787 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

ERY opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/direxion-daily-energy-bear-3x-shares-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18-ery.html.

