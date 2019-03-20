Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TMV)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0428 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMV opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

