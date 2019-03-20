Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 169,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 118,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,359,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,749,000 after acquiring an additional 243,576 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

