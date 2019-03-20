Digital Asset Exchange Token Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (DAXT)

Digital Asset Exchange Token (CURRENCY:DAXT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Digital Asset Exchange Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Asset Exchange Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Digital Asset Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Asset Exchange Token has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00374102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.01645671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00230746 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Digital Asset Exchange Token Token Profile

Digital Asset Exchange Token’s total supply is 112,516,628 tokens. The official website for Digital Asset Exchange Token is daxt.io . Digital Asset Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockEx

Digital Asset Exchange Token Token Trading

Digital Asset Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Asset Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Asset Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

