Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Holdings Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,196 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 231,844 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.79%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

