Diag Capital Management LP Takes Position in argenx SE – (ARGX)

Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. argenx comprises about 1.8% of Diag Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Diag Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of argenx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARGX. Wedbush increased their target price on argenx from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of ARGX opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 1.29. argenx SE – has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $135.58.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

