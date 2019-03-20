Diag Capital Management LP Invests $522,000 in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (ARYAU) Stock

Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARYAU. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units during the fourth quarter valued at $8,494,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units during the fourth quarter valued at $5,170,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter worth about $4,644,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000.

OTCMKTS:ARYAU opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

