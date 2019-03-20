Diag Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Diag Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 223,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. Quanterix comprises approximately 4.7% of Diag Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 250,571 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 345,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 227,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 227,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 313,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,750 shares during the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QTRX opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Quanterix Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

In related news, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $34,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $307,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,769 shares of company stock valued at $453,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. is a life sciences company, which develops ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology platform uses single molecule measurements to access previously undetectable proteins.

