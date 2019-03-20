DeviantCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,060.00 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeviantCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $2,060.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00001887 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

