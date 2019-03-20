Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €18.40 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €18.40 ($21.40) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. HSBC set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.55 ($19.25).

Shares of FRA DTE traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €15.67 ($18.22). 11,270,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

