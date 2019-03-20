Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inmarsat (ISAT)

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ISAT. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inmarsat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 503.33 ($6.58).

Shares of ISAT stock opened at GBX 437.80 ($5.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Inmarsat has a one year low of GBX 334.30 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 646 ($8.44).

In related news, insider Rupert Pearce sold 49,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total transaction of £213,251.61 ($278,651.00).

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

