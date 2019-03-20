Destination XL Group (DXLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 10,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $26,960.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 185,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $464,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 130,152 shares of company stock worth $290,494 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

