Destination XL Group (DXLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd.
Shares of DXLG stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.78.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.
