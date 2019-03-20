Dermira Inc (DERM) Stake Decreased by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Dermira worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dermira during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dermira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dermira from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Shares of DERM stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Dermira Inc has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.05. Dermira had a negative net margin of 523.25% and a negative return on equity of 309.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dermira Inc will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

