DECKER MFG CORP/SH (DMFG) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Head-To-Head Survey

DECKER MFG CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DMFG) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DECKER MFG CORP/SH and Stanley Black & Decker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DECKER MFG CORP/SH N/A N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker 4.62% 16.73% 6.20%

This table compares DECKER MFG CORP/SH and Stanley Black & Decker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DECKER MFG CORP/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker $13.98 billion 1.44 $605.20 million $8.15 16.36

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than DECKER MFG CORP/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DECKER MFG CORP/SH and Stanley Black & Decker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DECKER MFG CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Stanley Black & Decker 0 2 14 0 2.88

Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus target price of $155.13, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than DECKER MFG CORP/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. DECKER MFG CORP/SH does not pay a dividend. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats DECKER MFG CORP/SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DECKER MFG CORP/SH Company Profile

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications. It also provides shipping, technical assistance, product quality planning and production part approval processes. The company was formerly known as Decker Screw Products Company and changed its names to Decker Manufacturing Corporation in 1945. Decker Manufacturing Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Albion, Michigan.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products. This segment sells its products through retailers, distributors, and a direct sales force to professional end users, distributors, retail consumers, and industrial customers in various industries. The company's Industrial segment provides engineered fastening products and systems to customers in the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace industries, and others; sells and rents custom pipe handling, joint welding, and coating equipment for use in the construction of large and small diameter pipelines, as well as provides pipeline inspection services; and sells hydraulic tools and accessories. This segment also serves oil and natural gas pipeline industry and other industrial customers. Its Security segment designs, supplies, and installs commercial electronic security systems and provides electronic security services; offers healthcare solutions, which include asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; and sells automatic doors to commercial customers. This segment serves consumers, retailers, educational, financial, and healthcare institutions, as well as commercial, governmental, and industrial customers. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

