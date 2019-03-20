Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($3.92) Per Share (DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.92) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.04). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

DCPH stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $125,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Douglas Taylor sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $47,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,846 in the last 90 days. 20.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 497,427 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 488,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,974,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,048.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 287,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.