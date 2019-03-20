DarioHealth (DRIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.58

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DarioHealth stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of DarioHealth worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

