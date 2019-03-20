Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,500 Shares of LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $144,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivaNova alerts:

On Friday, February 15th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $150,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $136,200.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $79.96 and a 12-month high of $131.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.98 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, grace capital lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/daniel-jeffrey-moore-sells-1500-shares-of-livanova-plc-livn-stock.html.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.