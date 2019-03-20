DA Davidson Lowers Overstock.com (OSTK) Price Target to $25.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $51.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $618.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 83.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 777.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 503,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,024,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,079,000 after buying an additional 103,975 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 33.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

