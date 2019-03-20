D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 68,555 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,555 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Northern Trust worth $40,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 212,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.93 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northern Trust to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NTRS opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 23.37%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

