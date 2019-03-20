D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1,228.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 871,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 806,164 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $36,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 445,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 808,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 95,252 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.
Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $873.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Alliant Energy Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Read More: Net Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).
Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.