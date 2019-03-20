D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1,228.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 871,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 806,164 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $36,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 445,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 808,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 95,252 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $873.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/d-e-shaw-co-inc-raises-stake-in-alliant-energy-co-lnt.html.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.