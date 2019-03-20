Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,229,196 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 313% from the previous session’s volume of 540,400 shares.The stock last traded at $1.00 and had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

