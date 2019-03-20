CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Increased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 508,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 145,720 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 71.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,283,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares valued at $27,326,012. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Shares of CVS opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Increased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/cvs-health-corp-cvs-position-increased-by-seizert-capital-partners-llc.html.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.