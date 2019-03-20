Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP) Increases Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CBP stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 301 ($3.93). The company had a trading volume of 28,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.58. Curtis Banks Group has a twelve month low of GBX 251.10 ($3.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 349.20 ($4.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 million and a PE ratio of 28.67.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

