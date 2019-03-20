Cubits (QBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Cubits (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Cubits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubits has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of Cubits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cubits has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002739 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00001615 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Cubits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Cubits’ total supply is 73,335,366 coins. The official website for Cubits is qbt.scificrypto.info

Cubits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubits using one of the exchanges listed above.

