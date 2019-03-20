CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Holdings Raised by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $125.66.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

In other news, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. bought 350 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,106.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,828.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

