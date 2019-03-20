Crosslink Capital Inc. Sells 35,820 Shares of Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Crosslink Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,820 shares during the period. Everbridge makes up 1.1% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 816 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $43,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,117 shares of company stock valued at $29,701,329 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

EVBG stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

