Critical Survey: Urban Edge Properties (UE) & Cominar REIT (CMLEF)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Cominar REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 25.39% 10.41% 3.74% Cominar REIT N/A N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Cominar REIT does not pay a dividend. Urban Edge Properties pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Urban Edge Properties and Cominar REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cominar REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Cominar REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $414.16 million 5.09 $105.15 million $1.31 14.08 Cominar REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Cominar REIT.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Cominar REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is the second largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 429 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties. Cominar's portfolio totals 38.2 million square feet located in the Montreal, Québec City and Ottawa areas. Cominar's primary objectives are to maximize unit value through the proactive management of its properties.

