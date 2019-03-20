Critical Survey: DATATRAK International (DTRK) versus Curaegis Technologies (CRGS)

Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Curaegis Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Curaegis Technologies and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaegis Technologies -16,002.38% N/A -408.57% DATATRAK International 8.22% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and DATATRAK International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaegis Technologies $40,000.00 252.01 -$5.42 million N/A N/A DATATRAK International $7.52 million 2.32 $220,000.00 N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has higher revenue and earnings than Curaegis Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DATATRAK International beats Curaegis Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of power, safety, and wellness. The company operates through two segments, CURA and Aegis. It focuses on the commercialization of various technologies, including myCadian watch, a wearable device, which is used to predict and detect the degradation of alertness in a user, and reveal sleep and fatigue problems; Z-Coach, an e-learning tool that offers sleep training and education solutions to correct sleep issues and enhance overall wellness; and hydraulic pumps for off road diesel engines. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Curaegis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaegis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.