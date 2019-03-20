Critical Review: CHS Inc Preferred Shares (CHSCO) vs. Tyson Foods (TSN)

CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get CHS Inc Preferred Shares alerts:

This table compares CHS Inc Preferred Shares and Tyson Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS Inc Preferred Shares N/A N/A N/A Tyson Foods 4.86% 17.25% 7.40%

This is a summary of recent ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares and Tyson Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHS Inc Preferred Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Tyson Foods 1 6 9 0 2.50

Tyson Foods has a consensus price target of $70.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Tyson Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tyson Foods is more favorable than CHS Inc Preferred Shares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHS Inc Preferred Shares and Tyson Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS Inc Preferred Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tyson Foods $40.05 billion 0.60 $3.02 billion $6.16 10.68

Tyson Foods has higher revenue and earnings than CHS Inc Preferred Shares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Tyson Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Tyson Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CHS Inc Preferred Shares pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Tyson Foods pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tyson Foods pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tyson Foods has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Tyson Foods beats CHS Inc Preferred Shares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHS Inc Preferred Shares

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase or resale of grains and oilseeds; and provision of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; loans to individual producers; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products. It also supplies poultry breeding stock; sells allied products, such as hides and meats; and manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, flour and corn tortilla products, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats. The company offers its products primarily under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, State Fair, Gallo Salame, and Golden Island brands. It sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors who serve restaurants and foodservice operations, such as plant and school cafeterias, convenience stores, hospitals, and other vendors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.