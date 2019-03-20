Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Upgraded to Outperform by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CEQP. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.10, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

