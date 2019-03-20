Cray (CRAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cray from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cray from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cray currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAY opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Cray has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Cray had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cray will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 25,000 shares of Cray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 63,029 shares of Cray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,411,219.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,557,341.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cray by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,710,000 after acquiring an additional 279,746 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cray by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cray by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cray by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 436,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 70,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cray by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 98,077 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cray

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

