Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Crawford & Company an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CRD.B traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.00. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities worldwide. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Services, International, Broadspire, and Garden City Group. It offers Crawford Solution, which provides integrated claim, business process outsourcing, and consulting services for various product lines, such as property and casualty claims management, workers' compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

