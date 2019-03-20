Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVTI. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Covenant Transportation Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVTI opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $401.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $272.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 175,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

