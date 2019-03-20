Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.2% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 22,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,742,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 54,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. South State Corp now owns 48,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $151,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,924,179. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $237.05 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $180.83 and a 52 week high of $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

