CorMedix (CRMD) Given a $3.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) received a $3.00 price objective from equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s previous close.

CRMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

CRMD stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

In other news, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,082.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113,029 shares during the period.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

