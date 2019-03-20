CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) SVP Derek Mccandless Sells 569 Shares

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Derek Mccandless sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $59,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Mccandless also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Derek Mccandless sold 2,069 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $208,906.93.

Shares of COR stock opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $117.82.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.89 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 137,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

