Cooper-Standard (CPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.68

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.68 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 4036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper-Standard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $898.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $871.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.65 million. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Banas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $59,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,964.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,548,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,300.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

