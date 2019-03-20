Cooper-Standard (CPS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPS. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

CPS traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,893. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $146.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.40). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $871.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Banas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,964.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 912,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth about $19,548,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

