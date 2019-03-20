Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 61.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 89,912.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993,455 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,946,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 456,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

