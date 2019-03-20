Contrasting Propetro (PUMP) and National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Propetro and National Energy Services Reunited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propetro $1.70 billion 1.27 $173.86 million $2.00 10.78 National Energy Services Reunited $485.62 million 1.89 $42.76 million N/A N/A

Propetro has higher revenue and earnings than National Energy Services Reunited.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Propetro and National Energy Services Reunited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propetro 0 0 4 0 3.00 National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 5 0 3.00

Propetro currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.33%. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 49.15%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Propetro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Propetro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Propetro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Propetro and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propetro 10.20% 30.52% 17.46% National Energy Services Reunited N/A 13.82% 7.68%

Volatility and Risk

Propetro has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Propetro beats National Energy Services Reunited on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet comprised 20 hydraulic fracturing units with 905,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It helps its customers unlock the potential of reservoirs by providing production services, such as cementing, coiled tubing, filtration, completions, stimulation and fracturing, and nitrogen services. The company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs by providing drilling and evaluation services, including drilling downhole tools, directional drilling fishing tools, and testing services, as well as wireline, slickline, fluids, and rig services. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

