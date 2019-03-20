Contrasting Medmen Enterprises (MMNFF) & Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)

Medmen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Medmen Enterprises and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medmen Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medmen Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.90%. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.31%. Given Medmen Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medmen Enterprises is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medmen Enterprises and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medmen Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -17.09% -3.08% -1.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medmen Enterprises and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medmen Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $40.74 million 2.24 -$6.96 million ($0.12) -49.17

Medmen Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Medmen Enterprises beats Cumberland Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medmen Enterprises

MedMen Enterprises Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states. The company is headquartered in Culver City, California.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. Its marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients; and Totect Injection for the treatment of toxic effects. The company's product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. Its pre-approval products consist of RediTrexTM Methotrexate injection for treating active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc and Nordic Group B.V. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

