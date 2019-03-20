Contrasting DST Systems (DST) & Intersections (INTX)

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) and Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

DST Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share. Intersections does not pay a dividend. DST Systems has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares DST Systems and Intersections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DST Systems N/A N/A N/A Intersections 2.04% 406.15% 7.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DST Systems and Intersections’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DST Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intersections $159.62 million 0.00 -$14.32 million N/A N/A

DST Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersections.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of DST Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Intersections shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of DST Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.5% of Intersections shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DST Systems and Intersections, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DST Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Intersections 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Intersections beats DST Systems on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc. provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans. Its services include transaction processing; account opening and maintenance; reconciliation of trades, positions, and cash; corporate actions; regulatory reporting and compliance functions; and tax reporting. The International Financial Services segment offers investor and policyholder administration and technology services on a remote processing and business process outsourcing basis to mutual fund managers, insurers, and platform providers, as well as provides solutions related to participant accounting and recordkeeping for clients in the wealth management and retirement savings industries/markets. Its Healthcare Services segment offers software applications to provide healthcare organizations with pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions for information processing, quality of care, cost management, and payment integrity needs; and healthcare solutions, including claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, business intelligence, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc. provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information. Its services include credit reports, credit monitoring, educational credit scores, and credit education; reports, monitoring, and education about other personal information and risks, such as public records, identity validation, new accounts, and Internet data risks; identity theft recovery services; identity theft cost reimbursement insurance; and software and other technology tools and services under the IDENTITY GUARD brand. This segment also offers breach response services to organizations responding to compromises of sensitive personal information; and Privacy Now with Watson, an identity theft monitoring and privacy advisory solution. The company's Insurance and Other Consumer Services segment provides insurance and membership products for consumers. Intersections Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

