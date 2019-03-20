Contrasting BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Fate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$9.96 million ($1.98) -2.72 Fate Therapeutics $4.74 million 246.97 -$66.60 million ($1.19) -15.13

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -168.28% -74.56% Fate Therapeutics -1,405.06% -59.04% -43.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Fate Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy comprising adaptive memory NK cells; FT500, an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516, an iPSC-derived non-cleavable CD16 engineered NK cell product candidate to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and FT596, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's immuno-oncology product candidates also include FT538, an NK cell product candidate for treating multiple myeloma; and FT819, a CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors. Its immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and FT301, an immuno-regulatory cell product candidate for various disease indications, including graft-versus-host disease, multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, and others. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

