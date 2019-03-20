Contrasting Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF) & Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Casey’s General Stores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Casey’s General Stores $8.39 billion 0.55 $317.90 million $3.81 33.21

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alimentation Couche-Tard and Casey’s General Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 0 0 N/A Casey’s General Stores 0 6 5 0 2.45

Casey’s General Stores has a consensus target price of $132.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A Casey’s General Stores 2.14% 14.89% 5.61%

Dividends

Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Alimentation Couche-Tard does not pay a dividend. Casey’s General Stores pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling cards, gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; issuance of money orders; and provision of automatic teller machines, cashing checks, and car wash services. As at April 30, 2018, it operated and licensed 12,740 convenience stores, which include 9,718 company-operated stores in North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia, as well as 2,000 stores, which are operated under the Circle K banner in China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco products; and one grocery store. As of November 20, 2018, it operated a total of 2,097 stores. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

