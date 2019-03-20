Continental (CON) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €210.00 ($244.19) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CON. Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($208.14) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Independent Research set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €166.53 ($193.63).

CON opened at €141.65 ($164.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Continental has a twelve month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a twelve month high of €229.60 ($266.98). The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

