Continental AG (CTTAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, January 25th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of Continental stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Continental has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

