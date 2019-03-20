Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 928.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 618,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 127.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the third quarter valued at $180,000.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPH. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-takes-position-in-tri-pointe-group-inc-tph.html.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.