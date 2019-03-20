Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after buying an additional 53,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

