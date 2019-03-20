Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lannett were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lannett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $309.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 39.44% and a positive return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $223,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,978.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

